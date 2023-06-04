Driver found with weapon reported stolen in Conyers

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested a 29-year-old Atlanta woman who was allegedly found in possession of a stolen firearm and narcotics during a traffic stop May 21.
Reports said the arrest occurred after officers began following a vehicle “emitting a strong odor of marijuana” traveling north on Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Vermack Road.
After the vehicle was stopped, the driver allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle, and after being placed in custody, officers located a small quantity of narcotics and a handgun with an extended magazine.
Registration of the firearm showed it had been reported stolen by the Conyers Police Department and the driver was placed under arrest.
She was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, weapon offenses and possession of illegal narcotics, and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.