Driver for Uber Eats reports sexual assault

ROSWELL, Ga. — An Uber Eats driver told Roswell police she was delivering food to a home on Sheringham Court when a man exposed himself to her July 3.
The woman said she was dropping off an order at the house when a White male, approximately 30 years old, opened the door. She handed him the food and the man pulled down his shorts, exposing himself.
The driver told police she returned to her car and started to leave while the man yelled at her, offering her money to perform sexual acts. The woman said she wants to press charges, but officers could not contact anyone at the address.
Police did find a car in front of the home that was registered to a person who matched the delivery driver’s description. The case remains active.