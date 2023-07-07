Driver eludes pursuit in speeding incident

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — While conducting speed enforcement on State Bridge Road at 9:40 p.m. June 16, police clocked a driver speeding nearly 20 mph above the posted 45 mph limit.
Police began pursuit of the black Tesla, catching up to the driver on the bridge over the Chattahoochee River. The vehicle slowed and stopped in the left-hand turn lane for Plantation Trace Drive on Pleasant Hill Road, then performed a U-turn and accelerated westbound on State Bridge.
Police attempted to catch up with the vehicle, but lost contact. Police then completed a pursuit report.