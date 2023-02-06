Driver eludes Milton police after pursuit

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a yellow 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Jan. 29 at around 5:40 p.m. traveling northbound on Cogburn Road.
The suspect continued after police activated emergency equipment, the police report said, and made a right on Oakstone Glen. After ignoring police for some time, the suspect made a left onto North Stone Close, where he pulled into a driveway.
An unidentified Black male driver, with a slim build, wearing a black jacket with white stripes, exited the vehicle where he fled north on foot toward the wood line behind the residence.
Police pursued the suspect on foot but lost sight of him when he jumped the fence headed toward Ga. 9.
Milton officers and Alpharetta Police K-9 responded on scene to set up a perimeter where they continued to canvass the area for the suspect, but he was not located.
Police checked the car’s dirty tag, which came back to a green 2005 Ford LGT Truck with ceased ownership. Police then checked the vehicle’s vin to contact the registered owner, where the owner said she sold the car two years before to a young Black man off Facebook marketplace.
While conducting an inventory of the vehicle, a black Sig P320 handgun was found inside a black book bag on the front passenger’s seat. The handgun had one 9mm round in the chamber and three rounds inside the magazine.
Police also saw a black wallet containing a Social Security card and an American Express Cash card with a name. The wallet also contained various gift cards and discount cards.
Police saw the vehicle`s Georgia title inside the glove box, which was unsigned with the named original owner.
The handgun, title and wallet were all collected as evidence on scene. No returns were found on the handgun. The vehicle was impounded and removed. A hold was placed on the vehicle for the investigation of fleeing and eluding. The handgun, wallet and its contents, and vehicle’s title were all placed into Milton evidence.
The name that appeared on wallet contents was used to conduct a search. The man had a suspended driver’s license status for a failure to appear and had a warrant for a probation violation for dangerous drugs out of Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
Police attempted to contact the man, but his number was disconnected. His probation officer said the suspect had not checked in since 2017 and there is an active probation warrant for him.
The officer also said the man is a convicted felon and that he was on probation for a felony Schedule II narcotics charge.
Police were unable to positively identify the suspect driver as the named man at the time of the report.