Driver dies in crash on Castleberry Road

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported a Cumming woman was killed Dec. 14 in a wreck in south Forsyth County.
The wreck occurred at about 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of Bethelview Road and Castleberry Road when a white Honda CR-V was struck by a Honda Accord, Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said.
At this point in the investigation, Miller said investigators think the Honda CR-V, driven by 73-year-old Bonnie Hammond, was turning left onto Castleberry Road from Bethelview Road and crossed into the path of the northbound Accord.
Hammond was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers of the Honda Accord suffered minor injuries.
The incident will be investigated by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Specialist Unit.