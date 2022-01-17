Driver dies in crash following police chase

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Sugar Hill man died from injuries sustained after his vehicle crashed on Buford Dam Road following a police chase early morning Jan. 14.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy spotted Randall Mize, 49, operating a vehicle that was repeatedly drifting out of its lane. The deputy attempted a stop on the suspected DUI driver, however, the car sped off at a high rate of speed. The driver continued at a high rate of speed prior to crashing near Rockport Drive.
Mize was transported to North Fulton Hospital where he died from his injuries. The crash is under investigation by both the Georgia State Patrol and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office collectively. Driver intoxication is suspected to be a contributing factor.
