Driver clocked at 85 mph along Crabapple Road

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police clocked a white 2015 Jeep Wrangler driving east on Crabapple Road just past Arbor North Drive March 6, going 83 mph in a posted 35 mph zone at around 6:40 a.m.
Police activated lights and siren as they pulled over the vehicle. The driver said he had been trying to catch up to his friend after they left a nearby gym and that they were headed to a nearby gas station to get a donut.
Police called the driver’s mother who said she would be taking action at home regarding the incident.
Police charged the driver with speeding and reckless driving.