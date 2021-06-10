JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to a road rage incident reported May 24 on Medlock Bridge Road. A man claimed a man fired multiple gunshots at his car after he flipped him off in traffic.
No one was injured, but police said the shots left small, round impact marks in the victim’s Toyota Highlander. The man said he was driving northbound on Medlock Bridge Road with his wife and son in the SUV when a man in a black sedan cut him off.
He honked at the sedan and flipped the driver off as they were traveling northbound. The driver shot at his SUV when they stopped at a red light, then fled westbound on McGinnis Ferry Road. Police said the shots didn’t penetrate the SUV’s metal doors, and the impression marks were similar in size to shots from a BB gun.
