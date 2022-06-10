Driver cited in Forsyth for forgery after giving fake names

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old Conyers man was arrested May 22 after allegedly giving a deputy multiple fake names because his driver’s license was suspended.
The man was pulled over for a traffic violation and gave the deputy a driver’s license from Connecticut bearing his photo. The deputy noticed the man was acting nervous. When asked why, the man responded that “cops in Connecticut are aggressive,” according to the report.
When the driver’s license information did not return to anyone, the deputy asked the suspect how to pronounce his first name, and he said “Steven.” The first name displayed on the license was Lolita.
The man said he was using a friend’s license because he was supposed to be driving. When the deputy said the license had the suspect’s picture on it, he admitted it was fake. The suspect then gave the deputy a different name and date of birth, stating his first name was Aaron. When the deputy ran the new information, the photo did not match.
The deputy handcuffed the suspect, who then gave the deputy his real information. He was arrested on charges of forgery, driving with a suspended license and giving a false name and date of birth.