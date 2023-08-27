Driver cited for speeding on State Bridge Road

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police reported observing a Dodge Charger and a white Audi sedan driving close to 100 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on State Bridge Road Aug. 5.
While the Audi failed to stop, police successfully stopped the Charger and noticed alcoholic beverages in the pocket of the driver’s seat. The driver , an 18-year-old Alpharetta resident, was placed under arrest for reckless driving. They also charged the driver with minor in possession of alcohol and transported him to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.
The driver’s parents arrived at the scene and took possession of the vehicle.