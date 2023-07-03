Driver cited for speeding in construction zone

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police arrested a man who was allegedly caught driving over 100 miles per hour through a construction zone on Ga. 400.
Police reports said the man was taken into custody June 8 at about 6 p.m. after an officer conducting a traffic detail on Ga. 400 spotted a gray BMW traveling at high speeds while weaving in and out of traffic.
The vehicle was clocked traveling at 107 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone and was stopped on the side of Ga. 400. Due to the heavy rush hour traffic and the erratic driving, officers charged the 47-year-old Roswell man with reckless driving and speeding in a construction zone.
He was transported to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.