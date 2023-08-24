Driver cited for DUI on Buford Highway

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 30-year-old Lawrenceville man July 25 on speeding, DUI and open container charges.
Deputies reported stopping the suspect for speeding 82 mph in a 45-mph speed zone around 11 p.m. on Buford Highway. Deputies conducted a DUI investigation and determined the suspect to be impaired.
Deputies found two open cases of Budweiser, several open cans and beer “spilled all over” inside the vehicle, the report states.
The suspect was charged with misdemeanor DUI alcohol, possession of an open alcohol container, driving without a valid license and speeding.