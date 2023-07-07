Driver cited for DUI in single-vehicle crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Gainesville man June 2 who allegedly flipped his vehicle onto its side while driving under the influence.
Deputies reported responding to a single-vehicle crash on Dawsonville Highway and Dogwood Path around 2 a.m. When speaking to the driver, Jorden McKinney, 25, deputies observed he was unsteady and disoriented, had slurred speech and had bloodshot, watery eyes.
McKinney reportedly told deputies he had lost control of the vehicle and did not know where he was. He also said there was a firearm inside a black bag, the report states.
Deputies reported locating a 9 mm SIG Sauer handgun, a THC product and two pills in the bag.
An impaired driver investigation was conducted, and deputies reported determining McKinney was impaired by drugs to the extent that he was less than safe to drive.
McKinney was charged with felony possession of a schedule four substance and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and misdemeanor failure to maintain lane and DUI drugs.