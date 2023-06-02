Driver cited for DUI, damage at dealership

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 22-year-old Atlanta man May 18 for allegedly driving under the influence, damaging property at a car dealership and leaving the scene.
Deputies reported responding to a possible burglary at Lou Sobh Kia on Buford Highway May 17. Employees said they saw a pickup truck speed out of one of the service bays, hit a locked gate and leave the property.
Deputies reported observing surveillance footage showing the suspect, Ryan Hart, park his truck at the dealership around 8 p.m., sit for 10 minutes and then head to one of the neighboring properties.
Hart reportedly returned shortly after 9 p.m. and drove his truck into the service bay. He then forced a secured gate open with his truck and left the dealership.
Deputies located Hart driving toward Gwinnett County on Buford Highway around 2 a.m., the report states, and conducted a traffic stop. Hart reportedly showed signs of impairment, and he admitted to drinking a six-pack of beer earlier. Deputies also reported locating THC gummies in Hart’s vehicle.
He was charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree and possession of a schedule one controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor DUI, defective headlights and taillights and failure to maintain insurance.
Hart is being held at the Forsyth County Jail. Bond is set at $20,100.