Driver charged with DUI in hit-and-run incident

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A 30-year-old Smyrna man has been charged with driving under the influence and hit and run, for allegedly causing a wreck at the Rucker Road and Charlotte Drive roundabout in Alpharetta.
Alpharetta police were called to the accident scene at midnight Jan. 7, after a Mazda Miata was witnessed crashing into two streetlights and curbs, before fleeing the scene on flat tires.
On route to the scene, police located the vehicle, which had heavy damage to it’s front end and was driving on the wheel rims of two front flat tires. When stopped by officers in the parking lot of Wills Park, the driver allegedly said he “hit a bump” which caused his tires to go flat while driving home from a local bar.
Despite having slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol, the driver said he had only consumed one drink and was not driving impaired. The driver also refused to participate in the officer’s evaluations for DUI.
At the scene of the wreck, police determined that the curb and streetlights had been struck at a high rate of speed and the Mazda driver was the likely culprit.
He was charged with DUI, hit and run, failure to maintain lane and other traffic offenses. He was transported to the Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.