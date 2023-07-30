Driver arrested on warrant released over medical issue

MILTON, Ga. — An Atlanta woman, with a warrant out of the Douglasville Police Department, was denied entry to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta based on undisclosed medical reasons July 4.
Milton Police pulled the woman over for speeding on Deerfield Parkway, driving 52 mph in a 35-mph posted speed limit zone. While the woman had valid registration and insurance, police found she had a warrant out of Douglasville for failure to appear.
The woman was placed under arrest and transported to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta, but she was denied entry by the jail’s medical staff.
Officers were advised that they would not transport the woman to the hospital and sit with her as she was medically evaluated. According to the police report, the woman also said she did not want to be dropped off at the hospital.
Police transported the woman back to her vehicle and released her from custody.