Driver arrested on Ga. 400 for speeding at 114 mph

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police arrested a 23-year-old Atlanta man who was caught driving 114 miles per hour in a construction zone on Ga. 400 May 21.
Reports said the arrest occurred at about 9:30 p.m. near Kimball Bridge Road when a white Dodge Challenger was spotted traveling at a high rate of speed in a posted construction zone, passing multiple vehicles.
The driver was stopped and placed in custody for reckless driving, due to the high level of traffic and his high rate of speed in nighttime visibility. He was transported to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.