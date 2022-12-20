Driver arrested for drugs, speeding, fleeing officers

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A driver who fled from a traffic stop with Dunwoody Police Officers has been arrested for drug possession and other charges.
Officers attempted to pull a vehicle over Dec. 12 after it was observed traveling northbound on Peachtree Road without tag lights. According to an incident report, the driver accelerated and continued driving, even after the officer’s emergency lights had been lit.
“As I merged onto Peachford Road, I lost visual of the vehicle,” officers said in the report. “As I circulated the area, I observed the vehicle at the intersection of Peachford Rd and N Peachtree Rd. I initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver.”
The driver was asked to exit the vehicle and was placed in handcuffs after arguing with officers about why he had been stopped. Reports said the man had to be forced into a patrol vehicle after struggling with the officers.
During a search of the man’s vehicle, officers located a glass jar filled with marijuana in the glove compartment.
The suspect was charged with attempting to elude, speeding and possession of marijuana, and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.