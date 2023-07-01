Doraville man arrested on drug, weapons charges

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested a 22-year-old Doraville man June 14 after he was allegedly found in possession of narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a firearm during a traffic stop.
Reports said officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevy Cruze traveling northbound on Ashford Dunwoody Road at about 2 a.m. after the vehicle was observed making several lane changes without using its turn signal.
During the traffic stop, officers allegedly smelled marijuana and were told there was “just a little bit of weed” inside the vehicle.
After the driver was detained and the vehicle was searched, officers seized 44.1 grams of marijuana from the vehicle along with a Glock pistol, multiple clear baggies, a scale and $500 in cash.
The driver was charged with possession of marijuana and weapon offenses and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.