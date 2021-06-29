FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Doraville man was arrested for disorderly conduct outside the Shell gas station along Atlanta Highway on June 8.
Renato Trejo-Munoz, 42, was charged with disorderly conduct, pedestrian under the influence and public drunkenness. Police responded to the gas station following reports that an intoxicated man was pointing and screaming at customers.
The station manager told deputies that Trejo-Munoz had been outside the convenience store all day accosting people. The suspect was “belligerent and vulgar” with deputies who tried to talk to him, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said he refused to answer questions and he was taken into custody.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.