FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Doraville man was arrested for disorderly conduct outside the Shell gas station along Atlanta Highway on June 8.

Renato Trejo-Munoz, 42, was charged with disorderly conduct, pedestrian under the influence and public drunkenness. Police responded to the gas station following reports that an intoxicated man was pointing and screaming at customers.

The station manager told deputies that Trejo-Munoz had been outside the convenience store all day accosting people. The suspect was “belligerent and vulgar” with deputies who tried to talk to him, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said he refused to answer questions and he was taken into custody.

Load comments