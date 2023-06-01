Doraville driver arrested in reportedly stolen SUV

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody and Chamblee police arrested a man allegedly responsible for stealing a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer from a Dunwoody apartment complex May 11.
Chamblee Police took the 20-year-old Doraville man into custody after he was spotted driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Dunwoody earlier that day.
Dunwoody police initially responded to the Peachtree Place Apartments on Peachtree Place Parkway at about 6:32 a.m., after the victim reported his vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot. The victim told police he went out to start the vehicle at about 6 a.m., and it was stolen while he was inside the apartment gathering his things.
The suspect, who was known to police from previous encounters, did not have a driver’s license but said a friend allowed him to borrow the vehicle. However, he could not provide the name of the person..
The suspect was charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle and driving while unlicensed. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.