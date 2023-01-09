Door Dash driver clocked at 100 mph on roadway

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — When conducting a traffic stop Dec. 30 on McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek Police clocked a car traveling westbound going 100 mph at around 8:30 p.m.
Police then activated emergency lights, sirens and made a U-turn to catch the driver, who was in a gray 2020 Kia Optima with a cracked brake light on the passenger side. The driver continued at high speeds then pulled into a parking lot. Police followed the car back to McGinnis Ferry.
When the driver eventually stopped, police approached the vehicle with a sidearm and ordered the driver out of the car several times. When the driver complied and exited the vehicle, police pointed the sidearm at him, instructing him to go to the front of the police car.
The driver told police he was doing Door Dash and said he wasn’t running from police.
When police asked the driver why he turned into the parking lot, he said that’s where his GPS told him to go. And when police asked the driver why he was doing Door Dash at 100 mph, the driver said, “Because I have to get back to my girlfriend, sir.”
The driver was transported to Fulton County Jail.