MILTON, Ga. — A FedEx driver was bitten by a loose dog while delivering a package to a Freemanville Road residence Oct. 31.
The victim said the dog jumped at her and bit her as she got out of her truck. While police were canvassing the area trying to find the dog owner, they spotted the dog inside the home exhibiting signs of aggression.
The owner, a 68-year-old man, arrived on scene moments later. Police cited the man for violating the city’s animal at-large ordinance and notified Fulton County Animal Services of the alleged attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.