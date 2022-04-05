Disturbance at hotel ends in man’s arrest

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a 44-year-old man March 26 after he allegedly grabbed a woman by the shoulder and yelled at hotel staff and customers at the AC Hotel on Perimeter Center Place.
The man was at the hotel’s bar and was yelling at staff and customers as police arrived. When an officer attempted to de-escalate the situation, the man threw his personal items down “in a violent manner” and continued to yell at police and other people. The man was drinking wine and told police he had “legal weed” on his person.
Hotel staff told police the man did not have a room at the hotel. The man refused to leave the hotel again, and two officers grabbed him and handcuffed him. As they arrested him, police found containers of rolled cigarettes labeled “Delta 8” on the man. One of the cigarettes tested negative for marijuana.
A woman on the scene saw the arrest and told police the man had followed her around the parking lot and yelled profanities at her as she walked her dog. She told police that as she attempted to walk away, the man grabbed her by the shoulder. She said she wanted to press charges.
Police transported the man to the DeKalb County Jail on charges of simple battery and disorderly conduct. He resisted corrections officers’ orders and yelled at jail staff during booking, according to the report.