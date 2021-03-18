MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported that a contractor he hired to build new cabinets ran off with a $1,500 deposit. Police spoke to the victim over the phone on March 1.
The man said he hired the contractor last year to build a fence at his home along Sibley Lane, and he was impressed with the work. He hired the contractor again in December to build the cabinets and claimed he paid him $1,500 up front for materials. The advance included a payment for sheetrock work the contractor had previously performed, the victim acknowledged. He said after he wrote the check, the suspect stopped returning his phone calls.
Police informed the homeowner that part of the reason for the lack of response may have been because the contractor had spent two weeks in jail on an unrelated matter between Dec. 21 and Jan. 4. The homeowner said he never heard from the handyman even after he was released from jail.
Police questioned the contractor, who claimed $1,000 of the deposit was for his prior sheetrock work and the other $500 was for materials to build the victim’s cabinet. He agreed to reimburse the homeowner, police said.
