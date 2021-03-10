ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Milton Salon on Old Milton Parkway where a barber was reportedly attacked at knifepoint Feb. 25.
According to police, the suspect intervened as two barbers were arguing about helping clients. Officers said a 40-year-old Cumming man punched one of the barbers in the head, then grabbed a knife from the shop’s kitchen. The man continued throwing punches at the victim while he held the knife.
Officers watched video footage of the attack. The victim declined to press charges.
