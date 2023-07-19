Discarded firework sets fire to work truck

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell resident’s vehicle caught on fire after someone accidentally threw an active firework in the truck bed at Gran Crique Drive July 4.
Officers found a small fire in the rear of a white truck, which they quickly extinguished. The truck owner then arrived on the scene to identify the vehicle as his work truck.
Police later found an unidentified person was placing used fireworks in the truck bed, but one of the fireworks was not completely extinguished, which started the fire. The case remains active but there were no witnesses on the scene.