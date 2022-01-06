Developing: Police investigate reported shooting at Dunwoody shopping center

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting at Perimeter Village Shopping Center on Ashford Dunwoody Road Jan. 6, where they found a single male with a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the incident happened around noon.
“We have no reason to believe there is an ongoing danger to those in the area,” the Dunwoody Police Department stated on Facebook.
No other information is available at this time. Return to appenmedia.com for updates.
