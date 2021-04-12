FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop along Ga. 400 led to a litany of drug charges for a Cumming man March 30.
A sheriff’s deputy spotted James Albert Thomas, 48, swerving while driving on the highway near the exit ramp at Ga. 20. The deputy stopped Thomas under suspicion he was under the influence and conducted a field sobriety test. Thomas failed the test and was arrested. Officers found a Glock pistol, marijuana, two prescription bottles, THC edibles and THC oils in his vehicle.
Thomas was charged with DUI, possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and failure to maintain lane.
