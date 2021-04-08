FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two sheriff’s deputies reported they spotted a Gainesville man driving a Porsche SUV at over 100 mph March 26 on Ga. 400 and Keith Bridge Road.
One of the deputies spotted the vehicle as he was doing speed patrols on Ga. 400. The vehicle was zooming northbound on the state highway at 125 mph, according to deputies. The deputy attempted to stop the SUV, but it was going too fast. A second deputy spotted the Porsche going more than 100 mph near Freedom Parkway a short time later, and quickly lost sight of the vehicle. Deputies were finally able to stop the SUV on Pilgrim Mill Road at Tidwell Park.
The driver, Matthew Kenneth Rogers, 35, of Gainesville, told deputies he did not see them try to pull him over on Ga. 400. He did see a squad car turn around but did not notice any blue lights because he was going so fast. Deputies charged Rogers with fleeing and attempting to elude, speeding and reckless driving.
