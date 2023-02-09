Deputies search for man accused of striking wife

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies placed an arrest warrant for a Cumming man who allegedly struck his wife and verbally threatened her Jan. 27.
A woman told Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies she and her husband had an argument while driving home after her husband had made racist comments. The woman claims her husband became very angry and struck her with the back of his hand.
The woman then stopped the vehicle and told her husband to exit, and he did. When the woman arrived home, her husband was leaving, and he allegedly said, “If I could get away with it, I would kill you.”
The man allegedly had been drinking, had been carrying a firearm and was showing strange behavior, the woman said.
The couple’s daughter, who was in the car during the incident, confirmed she saw her father strike her mother and then exit the car.
Deputies issued a warrant for a misdemeanor simple battery. The case is active pending the man’s arrest.