Deputies say suspect had drugs inside shoe

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies reported finding methamphetamine inside a suspect’s shoe after a Feb. 25 arrest for an active warrant.
A deputy input the tag number of a vehicle parked at the Shell gas station on Browns Bridge Road. The search showed the registered owner, Jay Hutchins, 30, of Dawsonville, had an active misdemeanor probation violation warrant in Alpharetta.
Deputies detained Hutchins when he exited the store, and they reported asking his girlfriend if she would be willing to take his vehicle.
The woman, Jennifer Evans, 34, of Cumming, told deputies she did not know the status of her driver’s license. The Georgia Crime Information Center informed deputies Evans had an active felony probation violation warrant in Dawson County.
The couple was detained, and the girlfriend was placed in the custody of Dawson County deputies. Forsyth County deputies asked Hutchins if he had any illegal substances on his person, which he denied.
Deputies at the County Jail reported finding a bag of a crystalline substance under the left insert of Hutchins’ shoe. Hutchins told deputies he had purchased the drugs from a man in another county, and he had forgotten it was in his shoe. He said he did not attempt to conceal the substance, the report states.
Hutchins was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Bond is set at $16,630.