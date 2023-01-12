Deputies recover truck stolen in Hall County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A stolen U-Haul truck was recovered in Forsyth County after being spotted on Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office FLOCK traffic cameras Dec. 26.
After receiving reports that the vehicle, which had been stolen in Hall County, had been spotted locally, deputies began pursuit on Ga. 400 south of Settingdown Road and stopped it in the parking lot of the Forsyth County Animal Shelter, incident reports said.
The driver, a Clarksville woman, admitted to deputies she knew the vehicle was supposed to have been returned several weeks earlier and said it was initially rented by a friend.
The driver was placed under arrest for theft by receiving and was transported to the Forsyth County Jail.