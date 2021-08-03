FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies were dispatched to Aagnee Food Mart along Hutchinson Road for a robbery report July 15 after someone activated the store’s silent alarm.
According to investigators, a man armed with a small handgun tried to rob the business. It was not clear if the suspect successfully stole anything. No one was injured during the incident and the suspect was not captured.
