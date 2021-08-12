FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A home in the Brookmeade subdivision was burglarized July 20. Deputies are investigating the break-in, which occurred at a new house in the 8100 block of Wild Violet Drive.
Thieves reportedly stole copper HVAC line sets from the property.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.