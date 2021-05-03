FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man they say is tied to a break-in at a storage facility earlier this year.
Dylan Solomon Beaumont, 27, of Ellenwood, was arrested in Paulding County on a Forsyth County warrant April 10. Local deputies picked him up from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center two days later and transferred him to the Forsyth County jail.
He faces a charge of second-degree burglary, stemming from an incident that was initially reported Jan. 11. Employees of a storage facility reported finding Beaumont in a storage unit used by a Polk County plumbing company. Beaumont claimed he was looking for his cell phone. But when the employees escorted him to his car, they spotted a bag in his trunk filled with copper fittings, deputies said. The employee took the bag and other workers identified Beaumont as part of the cleaning crew contracted to work at the storage facility.
He remained held with no bond.
