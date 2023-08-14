Deputies investigate drowning near Lake Lanier family dock

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 24-year-old Cumming man who drowned in Lake Lanier July 27.
Deputies reported responding to 3100 Dove Trail, which borders the southwest corner of the lake, around 5:30 p.m. The victim, Thomas Milner, had entered the water from his family’s dock and screamed for help.
Officials said a family friend had tried unsuccessfully to rescue Milner with a ladder. Neighbors also tried to help Milner in a boat. One passenger reported he jumped into the water and felt “a burning sensation” he recognized as electric shock.
The neighbor swam ashore to turn off the power box, entered the water again and pulled Milner onto the dock. Officials said Milner’s uncle began CPR until county EMS arrived.
Milner was transported to a hospital but died the following day.
Further details are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.