Deputies investigate ATM burglary attempt

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reports say three men attempted to break into an ATM at the PNC Bank on McGinnis Ferry Road Aug. 8.
According to the incident report, video from the bank shows three men arriving in a green Toyota van at about 4:45 a.m. and attempting to open the ATM with a crowbar and hammer.
The ATM was pulled from the bank by a vehicle and dragged throughout the bank’s parking lot. Despite the robbery attempts, the ATM remained intact when found by investigators. A hammer and crowbar were located at the scene.