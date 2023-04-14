Deputies find suspect in 2022 burglary case

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect in an October 2022 burglary case March 27.
A man informed deputies Oct. 29 he had traveled to the Philippines from Sept. 26-Oct. 27, 2022, and he had noticed an open door and kitchen drawers when he returned.
The man said his laptop and an old phone were missing from his room. He tracked the phone’s location to an address on Elrod Circle.
Chainsaws, an impact wrench and lawn equipment were missing from the man’s garage. Deputies reported seeing cracked open doors and undone locks in the part of the man’s house that he does not use. The man said the total value of the missing items was $6,900.
Deputies also reported seeing two handprints on a garage window, and it appeared the suspects had attempted to pry the door open.
Deputies arrested Frankie Kalb, 33, of Cumming March 27 on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and theft by receiving stolen property, as well as misdemeanor charges of theft by taking, possession of marijuana and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Kalb is being held at the Forsyth County Jail, and bond is set at $20,070.50.