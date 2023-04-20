Deputies find firearms following traffic stop

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Cumming man April 8 for alleged illegal possession of firearms after he fled the scene during a traffic stop.
Deputies reported stopping a Toyota Tacoma for an expired tag and a dark window tint in the Leon’s parking lot April 4. When they informed the driver Dakota Grant, 33, his tag had expired, deputies said he appeared shocked. While returning to the patrol car to verify Grant’s license, deputies reported observing two ammunition cans and a rifle case in the truck bed.
Deputies reported learning Grant had had “an extensive history with drugs and was a gang member.”
The report states Grant had left the scene while the deputy occasionally looked away to run Grant’s information.
Two rifles, a pistol, magazines and ammunition were reportedly located in Grant’s vehicle. Deputies also reported finding an ashtray with drug residue and a cotton ball, as well as a dollar bill that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Deputies reported Grant had been convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine in Dawson County in 2016.
Grant was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine; weapon receipt, possession or transfer by a convicted felon; and misdemeanor charges of obstruction of law enforcement and expired or no license plate or decal.