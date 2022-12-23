Deputies find firearms following traffic stop

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Alpharetta men on drug charges, after a traffic stop in south Forsyth County.
Reports said the two men were pulled over after they were clocked traveling 63 miles per hour in a 45 zone on McFarland Parkway and Ronald Reagan Boulevard Dec. 12. But both men were asked to exit the vehicle after officers smelled marijuana coming from inside.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies located multiple firearms without serial numbers, two large bags containing marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.
Both men were charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. They were taken to the Forsyth County Jail.