Deputies find drugs following traffic stop

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies reported finding drug-related items, drug residue and marijuana during a traffic stop for speeding on Ga. 400 northbound March 25.
Deputies reported observing a Kia Telluride driving 88 mph in a 65 mph speed zone around 3 a.m. March 25. The driver of the vehicle, Nikki Watts, 29, of Alpharetta had made erratic sudden lane changes near Union Hill Road, the report states, and deputies conducted a traffic stop.
Deputies reported smelling the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the car, and they conducted a DUI investigation due to Watts showing signs of impairment, the report states. They determined Watts was impaired by a drug to the extent that she was less than safe to drive.
When deputies tried to place Watts in the seat of the patrol car, she reportedly became emotional and laid on the ground.
Deputies reported finding a burnt marijuana cigarette roach, a vial of “an unknown clear viscous liquid,” drug paraphilia, a bottle of fake urine, a plastic baggie that appeared to contain marijuana seeds and a schedule two substance.
Watts was charged with speeding, failure to maintain lane, DUI drugs, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and drug-related objects, and felony possession of a schedule two drug.