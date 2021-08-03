FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Canton woman found sleeping in a stolen car was arrested July 14 on Pilgrim Mill Road.
Alicia Dortch, 33, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property. Deputies responded to Daniel’s Gas Station for a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot.
When officers arrived, they encountered Dortch sleeping inside the vehicle. She said she ran out of gas and parked outside the gas station overnight. Deputies ran the vehicle’s tag, and it proved to have been reported stolen from Roswell. Investigators determined Dortch took the vehicle from her boyfriend’s roommate without the owner’s permission.
