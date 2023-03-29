Deputies cite woman for DUI, drugs in car

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Tennessee woman March 16 who had allegedly been driving under the influence of alcohol and had been found in possession of cocaine in the vehicle.
Deputies found Tammy Hines, 51, of Nashville, Tennessee, asleep on the center console of her vehicle around 10 p.m. March 16. Hines was reportedly parked in an area under construction on Ga. 400 northbound near Browns Bridge Road, and her vehicle was running with the interior light on.
Hines did not initially respond to deputies knocking on the window, the report states, and they observed a strong odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle when Hines lowered the window.
She reportedly told deputies she did not know how she ended up there, and she was on her way to Nashville. Hines appeared surprised when deputies informed her she was in Forsyth County, the report states.
Hines had struggled to flip through the handful of cards in her center console when deputies asked for her driver’s license, the report states, and she dropped her license without noticing. Deputies then asked Hines to exit the vehicle, and they reported observing a bottle of Hennessy that was one-third empty.
Deputies reported Hines said she was only pulled over because she was taking a nap, and she could not be arrested for DUI if she was parked on the side of the road.
Deputies determined Hines to be under the influence of alcohol to the extent that she would present a danger on the roadway, and she was taken into custody. Deputies also reported finding an empty plastic bottle with a clear glass tube connected to it that contained crack cocaine.
Hines was charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, misdemeanor DUI alcohol and misdemeanor possession of an open alcohol container. She is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on $13,280 bond.