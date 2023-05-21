Deputies cite woman for credit card theft

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a suspect in a March transaction card fraud case April 27.
Deputies reported speaking to a man who said he had dropped his wallet at the Ducktown Market on Canton Highway around 9:30 p.m. March 30.
The man said his wallet contained $80, and one of his credit cards had been used for $40.43, $9.44 and $13.12 purchases at the Marathon gas station on Canton Highway. He said the card was used for a fourth purchase at an antiques store.
The man told deputies Kimberly Sheets, 35, of Blairsville had taken his wallet, and he had retrieved it from her April 1. He said his credit cards were in the wallet, but the cash was gone, the report states.
Deputies reported conducting a non-custodial interview with Sheets, who said her brother had found the wallet and had given it to her husband, who then gave it to her. She said there was no cash in the wallet, the report states, and she knew the man while he was employed at the Marathon and nearby RaceTrac.
Sheets was charged with felony fraudulent use of a transaction card, identity fraud and misdemeanor theft by lost or mislaid property.
She is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $3,415.