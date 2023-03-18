Deputies cite suspect for 13 counts of fraud

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect March 2 in multiple credit card fraud and theft incidents that occurred June 2019.
Sheriff’s Office deputies charged Ricky White Jr., 28, of Conyers on six counts of felony transaction card theft, seven counts of felony fraudulent use of a transaction card and four counts of entering automobile theft.
Deputies reported June 22, 2019, White had broken into four vehicles outside the Planet Fitness at Merchants Square. Three of the victims reported items missing, including credit cards, an iPhone, cash, debit cards and a Social Security card.
Two victims told deputies their cards had been used for purchases that totaled $365. A third victim reported $200 in cash stolen.
White is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with a bond amount of $72,390.