FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Roswell man March 3 on Peachtree Parkway after he reportedly threatened a contractor that he refused to pay.
Anthony Pergola, 52, was charged with terroristic threats and acts. The victim reported that he did work for Pergola and the man stiffed him, causing an argument between the two. During the dispute, Pergola sent the man threatening text messages, according to deputies.
