Deputies cite man for threatening live-in

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested an Ellijay man May 16 who allegedly threatened to kill a woman who lives with him.
A woman told deputies David Henson, 27, had been staying with her in her houseboat at Bald Ridge Marina for several weeks, and she shared a video of Henson saying he would kill her “slowly, brutally, intentionally” roughly an hour and a half before deputies arrived.
Deputies reported hearing the woman screaming in the recording as Henson had violently tried to take her phone.
The woman said Henson did not make physical contact with her, the report states, but he had physically abused her over the past few weeks. She had photos indicating the alleged abuse.
Henson reportedly told deputies they had been living together in the houseboat and at his father’s house in Ellijay. He said he did not recall any violent dispute or argument, and he did not admit to the incident on the recording.
Both parties were drinking alcohol all day, the report states.
Henson was charged with felony terroristic threats and acts.