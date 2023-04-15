Deputies cite Gainesville man on aggravated stalking charges

FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Deputies arrested a Gainesville man for alleged stalking after he had violated a protective order March 30.
A woman told deputies March 20 her ex-boyfriend Victor Jones, 32, had come onto her property despite a protective order against him. Deputies reported the protective order is effective from December 2022-2023.
Jones reportedly was angry because a man he had seen on the woman’s TikTok page had followed him on the app.
Deputies observed surveillance camera footage that showed Jones screaming and pointing at the woman’s face. The woman told deputies she was afraid Jones would hit her, and her son, who was present, was scared and upset.
Jones reportedly left the woman’s home after she called law enforcement. The report states Jones is not allowed to be within 500 feet of the woman or her son, and she had transferred her phone and utility bills to ensure no contact.
Jones was arrested on charges of felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor simple assault family violence.