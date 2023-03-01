Deputies cite driver for possessing meth

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Marietta man Feb. 16 for possession of methamphetamine discovered during a traffic stop.
A deputy conducted a traffic stop near Buford Highway and Sanders Road after witnessing the driver, Stephen Brumlow, 46, using a cellphone while driving.
Deputies observed Brumlow appeared nervous and had constricted pupils, and his voice was raspy. When deputies asked Brumlow to exit the vehicle to observe him for signs of drug use, Brumlow reportedly became irritable and talkative.
The DUI investigation showed signs of drug use, but not to the extent that Brumlow was less than safe to drive, the report states.
Deputies asked Brumlow for permission to search the vehicle, which he denied. The sheriff’s report further states that Brumlow had a history of drug charges.
Due to Brumlow’s behavior, responding deputies reported reasonable suspicion that there were drugs in the vehicle. Deputies then conducted a probable cause search with a K9 officer, which located a bottle cap containing methamphetamine, as well as a McDonald’s wrapper filled with the substance.
Deputies also located a clear bag of methamphetamine in Brumlow’s pocket.
Brumlow was transported to the Forsyth County Jail for felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of a wireless device. Bond was set at $22,755.